United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,043. The firm has a market cap of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 1,697,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 162.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 766,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 4,283.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 561,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $4,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,774,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.