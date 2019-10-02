United Services Automobile Association Buys 14,776 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.40% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 18,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,600. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

