United Services Automobile Association Has $12.07 Million Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of WellCare Health Plans worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCG stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.86. 507,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,380. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.40.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.15. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.43.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

