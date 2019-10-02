United Services Automobile Association Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,528 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of DISH Network worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after buying an additional 734,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 88.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 446,873 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 40.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $47,659,534.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 79,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,972. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

