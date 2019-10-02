United Services Automobile Association Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,086,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.