United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 615,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,360. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

