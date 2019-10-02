United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,108 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 638,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,314,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,234.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,128.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,086.37. 16,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,884. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,110.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,078.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.54 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

