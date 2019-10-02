Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 475,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,390,000 after buying an additional 464,789 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,717,000 after buying an additional 423,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after buying an additional 293,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,008,000 after buying an additional 266,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

