Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

