Universe Group (LON:UNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.82. Universe Group shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 104,071 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Universe Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.97.

In other news, insider Andrew Robert Blazye bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

