Universe (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $270,540.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $270,540.00 and $8.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 94,156,403 coins and its circulating supply is 82,956,403 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

