Unobtanium Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,014.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $27,014.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $46.01 or 0.00554335 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,307.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.02699833 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000499 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,053 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.