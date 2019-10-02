UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $1.05

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00012752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $9.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00675154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012247 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.