Uptrennd (1UP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $37,793.00 and approximately $6,327.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,545,951 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.