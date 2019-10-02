V Systems Hits Market Capitalization of $149.60 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $149.60 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,723,156,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,297,982 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

