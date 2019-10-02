Vaccinex’s (VCNX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of VCNX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Vaccinex has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Catalyst Group Managem General bought 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,701,682 shares of company stock valued at $83,254,186. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.