Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 5.1%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87, 35,680,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 24,865,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 360.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

