ValuEngine Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

BOOT traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 741,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $951.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 159.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $14,318,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

