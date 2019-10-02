ValuEngine Downgrades Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) to Hold

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

KOOL traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 216,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cesca Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

