Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Pegasystems worth $249,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

PEGA traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. 12,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $40,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,757.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $434,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,372. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

