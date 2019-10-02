Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 670,124 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,319,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $257,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after buying an additional 377,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,300,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,636,000 after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 459,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

