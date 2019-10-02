Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 789,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,247 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 71,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

