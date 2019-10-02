Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $81.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.