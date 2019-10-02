Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 72,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 154,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.87, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

