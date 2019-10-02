Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,094 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 897.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,372 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $72.56. 1,177,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

