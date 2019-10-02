Verge Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and $2.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00675388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,970,258,829 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Upbit, YoBit, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.