Verition Fund Management LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

