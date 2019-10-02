Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $737,000 in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. 481,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,222. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

