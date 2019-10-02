Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 524,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,968. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.