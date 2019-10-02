Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after buying an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 239,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.