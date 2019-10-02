Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 163,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $6,871,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Sunday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

