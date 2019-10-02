Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 175,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 147,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,991. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.