Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 24,838 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. 5,528,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

