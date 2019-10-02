Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price

Press coverage about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a daily sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

