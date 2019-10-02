Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 3,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $63.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

