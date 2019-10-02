Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $156.66. 3,512,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,359. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $169.34. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.