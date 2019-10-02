Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

