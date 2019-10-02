Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.01. 19,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,778. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $162.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.