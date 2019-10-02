Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American International Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,946,000 after buying an additional 26,800,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,325,000 after purchasing an additional 451,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.18.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

