Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,687 shares of company stock worth $5,270,682. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.54. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

