Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,516 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.86. 2,294,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.52. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.