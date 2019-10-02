Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 236,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 322,600 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 2,892,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

