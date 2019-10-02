Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 56,692 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 160,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

