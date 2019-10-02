Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after purchasing an additional 313,469 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in HP by 39.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in HP by 22.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 378.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in HP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 232,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,671. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.