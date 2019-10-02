Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,011 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 47,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

