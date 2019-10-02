Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.18. 984,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.10.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

