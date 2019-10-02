Vintage Capital Management Llc Acquires 1,343,334 Shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Stock

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 1,343,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,120,008.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vintage Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franchise Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 6,910,944 shares of Franchise Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,931,328.00.

NASDAQ:FRGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.