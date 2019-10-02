Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $25.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 951,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

