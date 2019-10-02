Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given a $11.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 460,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,991. The company has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

