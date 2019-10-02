Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $6.52. Vitamin Shoppe shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 5,514 shares trading hands.

VSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $156.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $270.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 1,496.9% in the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 2,060,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 458,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 206,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vitamin Shoppe by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile (NYSE:VSI)

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

